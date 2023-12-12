Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of AIRT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
