Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Air T Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

About Air T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

