Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $16.62 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 12,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $203,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,551 shares of company stock valued at $520,648 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

