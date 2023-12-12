Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $113.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $306,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $99.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

