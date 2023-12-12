Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $670.00 to $690.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $608.46.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $625.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $572.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

