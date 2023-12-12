Adobe (ADBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q4 guidance at $4.10-4.15 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at $4.10-$4.15 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADBE opened at $625.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $628.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $202,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Adobe by 58,600.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

