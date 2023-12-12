ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 7.4 %

AEY stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

