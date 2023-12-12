ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 7.4 %
AEY stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
