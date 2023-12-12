Acciona (ACXIF) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) is one of 123 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Acciona to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Acciona shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acciona and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acciona N/A N/A N/A Acciona Competitors 0.76% -5.23% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acciona N/A N/A -4.26 Acciona Competitors $1.56 billion $25.82 million 363.55

This table compares Acciona and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acciona’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acciona. Acciona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acciona and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acciona 0 2 1 0 2.33 Acciona Competitors 176 1415 3106 76 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Acciona’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acciona has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Acciona peers beat Acciona on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines. In addition, the company offers event planning and management services, as well as designs, constructs, and operates drinking water treatment plants, reverse osmosis desalination plants, wastewater treatment plants, and tertiary treatment plants for water reuse; and constructs, operates, and manages healthcare, universities and campuses, ecosystems restoration, museums and exhibitions, and event planning and management; Further, it provides hotels and holiday resorts, offices, and industrial properties; financial solutions; facility management and airport handling; and museum interior design. It also engages in the fund management, stock broking, real estate, motorbike sharing, and other businesses. Acciona, S.A. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

