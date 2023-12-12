7,195 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $254.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average of $241.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

