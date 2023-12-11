Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 12-Month High at $814.59

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 814.59 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 813.90 ($10.28), with a volume of 94260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808.80 ($10.22).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 687 ($8.68) price target on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wise from GBX 946 ($11.95) to GBX 983 ($12.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,851.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 712.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 679.22.

In related news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.44), for a total value of £211,635.76 ($267,318.13). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,388 shares of company stock valued at $514,530,716. Corporate insiders own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

