Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

WING stock opened at $247.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $250.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

