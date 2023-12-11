Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock worth $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $172.50 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

