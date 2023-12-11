Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Lessened by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Vistra were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,318,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

