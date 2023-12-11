Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63,237 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 14.9% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $864,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $255.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.