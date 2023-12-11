Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 4.5% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $47.14 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 1.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

