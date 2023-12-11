Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $200.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

