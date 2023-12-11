Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Reduced by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,249 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.12 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.