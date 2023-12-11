Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Cut by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,329 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.94 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

