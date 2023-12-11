Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

