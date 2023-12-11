Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.60 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

