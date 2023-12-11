Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $301.64 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $302.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.37 and its 200 day moving average is $281.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

