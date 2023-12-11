United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 827 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $467.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $467.89. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

