United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 23,685 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

