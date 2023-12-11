United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

