United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $112.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $117.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

