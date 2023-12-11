United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.