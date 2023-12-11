United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 664,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $63.37 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

