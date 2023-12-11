United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $57.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

