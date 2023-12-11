United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 381.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

