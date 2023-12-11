United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,545 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.