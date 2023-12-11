United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $180,458,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.33.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $489.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.72 and a 200-day moving average of $389.13. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $493.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

