United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $111.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

