UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.