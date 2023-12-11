Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $659,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $151,752,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $213.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.