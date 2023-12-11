Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,808 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

