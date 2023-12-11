Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of Sanmina worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

