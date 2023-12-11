Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 282,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 907,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 101,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

