Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.22. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.