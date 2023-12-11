Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $234.00 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $235.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

