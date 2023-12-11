Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

