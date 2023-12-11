Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGA stock opened at $163.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $164.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

