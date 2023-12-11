Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 238.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

