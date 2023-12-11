Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $1,446.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,396.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,360.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

