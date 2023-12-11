Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 906 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,019 shares of company stock worth $33,246,669. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $244.18 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $221.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

