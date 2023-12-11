Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 869 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.5 %

FICO stock opened at $1,134.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $575.39 and a 1-year high of $1,151.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $965.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,524 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

