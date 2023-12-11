The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $76,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

