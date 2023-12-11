The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of ODP by 482.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ODP by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 247,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 190,114 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

