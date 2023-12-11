The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.83. The Cigna Group also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $28 EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CI opened at $258.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.14. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.