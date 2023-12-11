TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,604,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $550,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

