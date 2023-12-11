T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Increased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,324.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.0% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,156,646. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.41.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $156.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

