System1 (SST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 36.83%.
System1 Trading Up 7.4 %
System1 stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About System1
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.
