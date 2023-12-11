System1 (SST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 36.83%.

System1 stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in System1 by 29.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in System1 by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in System1 by 6,390.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in System1 by 67.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

